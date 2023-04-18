Three baby mouflon and a Dexter calf, new residents of the Sibiu Zoo

Three baby mouflon and a Dexter calf have become new residents of the central Sibiu Zoo, after being born here a week ago, Sibiu City Hall announced on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

"We invite you for a walk in the Sibiu Zoo. If you come here these days, you will have the opportunity to be among the first visitors to meet the new residents of Sibiu Zoo: three baby mouflon and a Dexter calf, all born here a week ago," says the announcement published by the Sibiu City Hall.

According to the source, "The Animal Farm remains a great attraction for the little ones because they can interact with the domestic animals here: geese, pheasants, geese, ducks, goats, sheep, mini cows and ponies, told Agerpres.