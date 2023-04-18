 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Three baby mouflon and a Dexter calf, new residents of the Sibiu Zoo

gradina zoologica

Three baby mouflon and a Dexter calf have become new residents of the central Sibiu Zoo, after being born here a week ago, Sibiu City Hall announced on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

"We invite you for a walk in the Sibiu Zoo. If you come here these days, you will have the opportunity to be among the first visitors to meet the new residents of Sibiu Zoo: three baby mouflon and a Dexter calf, all born here a week ago," says the announcement published by the Sibiu City Hall.

According to the source, "The Animal Farm remains a great attraction for the little ones because they can interact with the domestic animals here: geese, pheasants, geese, ducks, goats, sheep, mini cows and ponies, told Agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.