Three criticall ill Covid patients flown to Timisoara by military plane

A Romanian Air Force C-27J Spartan aircraft configured for medical missions took off on Thursday around 19:30 from Bucharest's 90th Airlift Base, headed for Timisoara with three SARS-CoV-2 patients in serious condition on board, the National Defense Ministry said.

The patients were taken to the airport by ambulances of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service - SMURD and the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service, and are being monitored during the flight by a team of SMURD medical specialists.

Also on Thursday, a Romanian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft flew five SARS-CoV-2 patients to Oradea.

The two humanitarian transport missions take place as the first 10 critically ill Romanian Covid-19 patients - 8 coming from Bucharest emergency wards, and two from Timisoara - are being transferred to Hungary on Thursday, five to the Szeged University Center and the other five to the Debrecen University Center.