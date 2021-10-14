 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Three criticall ill Covid patients flown to Timisoara by military plane

MAPN
decolarea aeronavei C-27J Spartan din Baza 90 Transport Aerian, pacienți, arși, arsuri, bolnavi

A Romanian Air Force C-27J Spartan aircraft configured for medical missions took off on Thursday around 19:30 from Bucharest's 90th Airlift Base, headed for Timisoara with three SARS-CoV-2 patients in serious condition on board, the National Defense Ministry said.

The patients were taken to the airport by ambulances of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service - SMURD and the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service, and are being monitored during the flight by a team of SMURD medical specialists.

Also on Thursday, a Romanian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft flew five SARS-CoV-2 patients to Oradea.

The two humanitarian transport missions take place as the first 10 critically ill Romanian Covid-19 patients - 8 coming from Bucharest emergency wards, and two from Timisoara - are being transferred to Hungary on Thursday, five to the Szeged University Center and the other five to the Debrecen University Center.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.