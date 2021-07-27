Three deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,273

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday that three deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours.

The people who died - two men and one woman - were admitted to hospitals in Iasi, Valcea and Bucuresti, one in the 40-49 years old and two in the 70-79 years old categories.

All three patients had comorbidities, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,273 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

A number of 175 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 30,300 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Tuesday, 1,082,551 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,047,388 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 8,641,510 RT-PCR tests and 1,781,794 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 13,544 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,998 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,544 on request) and 16,788 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 40 people were reconfirmed positive.