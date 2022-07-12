Three-month interbank offered rate climbs to 6.93 ppa on Tuesday

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Tuesday to 6.93 ppa from 6.87 ppa on the day before, the National Bank of Romania informed.

A higher level of the index was recorded on July 28, 2010 - at 7.07 ppa. At the beginning of 2022 it stood at 3.02 ppa.

The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans hit 7.12 ppa, up from 7.06 ppa on Monday, and the 12-month ROBOR also picked up to 7.28 ppa from 7.24 ppa on the day before.

The Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC) regulated by Emergency Ordinance No. 19/2009 is 2.65 ppa, as to 1.86 ppa three months ago; the index is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in Q1 2022.