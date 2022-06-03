Three-month interbank offered rate crosses threshold of 6 ppa on Friday

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Friday to 6.01 ppa from 5.99 ppa on Thursday, a higher level, of 6.03 ppa, being registered on January 4, 2013, the National Bank of Romania informed.

Early in 2022 the three-month ROBOR was 3.02 ppa.The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans went up to 6.16 ppa, up from 6.15 ppa, and the 12-month ROBOR also picked up to 6.34 ppa from 6.33 ppa on the day before.The Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC) regulated by Emergency Ordinance No. 19/2009 is 1.86 ppa, calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in Q4 2021, up compared to the 1.17 ppa published three months ago.In May 2019, OUG 19/2019 came into force, which modifies the way in which the rate is calculated for loans in RON with variable interest. Thus, Ordinance 19 established the Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC), calculated quarterly exclusively on the basis of interbank transactions.AGERPRES