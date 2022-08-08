Three-month interbank offered rate keeps climbing, hits 8.14 ppa on Monday

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Monday to 8.14 ppa from 8.12 ppa in the previous session, the National Bank of Romania informed.

A higher level of the index was recorded on February 1, 2010 - at 8.15 ppa. Early in 2022 the three-month ROBOR was 3.02 ppa.

The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans moved up to 8.25 ppa from 8.23 ppa on Friday, and the 12-month ROBOR also picked up to 8.35 ppa from 8.34 ppa on August 5.

The Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC) regulated by Emergency Ordinance No. 19/2009 is 2.65 ppa, as to 1.86 ppa three months ago; the index is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in Q1 2022. AGERPRES