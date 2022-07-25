Three-month interbank offered rate moves up to 7.51 ppa on Monday

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, moved up on Monday to 7.51 ppa from 7.36 ppa on Friday, the National Bank of Romania informed.

At the beginning of 2022 it stood at 3.02 ppa.

The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans hit 7.66 ppa, up from 7.54 ppa on Friday, and the 12-month ROBOR also picked up to 7.73 ppa from 7.68 ppa on July 22.

The Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC) regulated by Emergency Ordinance No. 19/2009 is 2.65 ppa, as to 1.86 ppa three months ago; the index is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in Q1 2022. AGERPRES