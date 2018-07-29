 
     
Three-month interbank offered rate, up to 3.47 percent

Agerpres
BNR

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei, climbed 0.02 percentage points on Monday to 3.47 percent per annum, announced the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 


A higher value was registered on February 24, 2014, of respectively 3.55 percent per annum. 

According to central bank data, early this year the three-month ROBOR was 2.05 percent, whereas one year ago, on July 30, 2017, it was 0.87 percent. 

As regards the 6-month ROBOR that is used for pricing mortgage loans, it went up to 3.53 percent, while the nine-month ROBOR - a measure of what banks charge each other for loans - it reached 3.57 percent per annum. The 12-month ROBOR stood at 3.63 percent per annum on Monday, up 0.01 percentage points that the value recorded on Friday.

