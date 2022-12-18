Three shipments of waste from Austria, Germany and Italy, turned away by Arad border police

Three shipments of waste brought from Austria, Germany and Italy, totaling 26 tonnes, were turned away from the border by the authorities of Arad and Bihor counties, because the drivers could not present all the legal documents to introduce them into the country.

A truck driven by a Romanian which was transporting 15 tonnes of waste consisting of clothing and textile materials from a commercial company in Austria heading towards a company in Romania was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), according to agerpres.ro.

Two other shipments with a total of 11 tonnes of waste, consisting of tires, pieces of furniture, solar panels and household appliances were checked at the Bors Border Crossing Point (PTF). The drivers are also Romanian and brought the shipments from Germany and Italy.

"Due to suspicions regarding the legality of these transports, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bihor and Arad National Environmental Guard, establishing that the three drivers do not have the complete documents necessary for waste import," informed the Arad Border Police on Sunday.

The authorities ordered that the waste be returned to the three countries from which it was brought.