Three ships wait for approval to make measurements on Bystroe Canal

Sorin Grindeanu

Three ships of the River Administration of the Lower Danube Galati (AFDJ) are waiting for approval to carry out measurements on the Bystroe Canal, the minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, announced on Thursday.

"We are ready! Three ships of the AFDJ Galati - endowed with equipment for measuring the depth of navigable channels - are waiting for acceptance to make measurements on the Bastroe Canal," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Last week, Grindeanu had announced that there are signals that Ukraine is doing dredging works on the Bystroe canal, which could have an impact on the environment and the Danube Delta.

Later, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated that "any excess" from maintenance works on the Bystroe canal will be clarified between Romania and Ukraine and that in this case the European Commission will be notified.

