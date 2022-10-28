Three telecommunications operators submit applications for allocation of 5G frequencies

The National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) received, by the October 27 deadline, three participation applications for the allocation of 555 MHz in the 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz frequency bands, informs the telecommunications market watchdog, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The offers were sent by Orange Romania, RCS & RDS and Vodafone Romania.

The auction commission will analyse the qualification documents and announce, by November 4, 2022 at the latest, which operators will participate in the auction launched by ANCOM on September 19, 2022.

"The application file submitted by each operator contains documents presenting the candidate's situation, from which it can be seen, among other things, the fulfillment of payment obligations to the state budget, social insurance budgets and special funds, as well as the fact that the respective candidate meets the conditions of participation: it can prove a turnover for the last year of at least 10 million euros (equivalent in RON) or a subscribed and paid-up capital of at least 1 million euros (equivalent in RON), that is not in insolvency or liquidation, that its businesses are not administered by a syndic judge, that its commercial activities are not suspended, etc. The application file must also contain the initial offer indicating the number of blocks that the candidate wishes to purchase in each of the categories of spectrum available," reads the release.

The ANCOM representatives state that, if the demand is higher or lower than the offer, the tender itself will start on November 8, 2022 with the primary rounds, respectively with the additional primary round, so that the final results are announced, most likely, in November.

Also, if the demand is equal to the offer, the spectrum allocation rounds will follow immediately, during which the operators will bid for the positions they want in the band.