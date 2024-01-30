Three waste shipments from Germany, Sweden denied entry into Romania

Three shipments of waste from Germany and Sweden totalling 44 tonnes were denied entry into Romania by customs authorities of Arad and Bihor after it was found that the drivers did not have legal documents.

The lorries were checked at the Nadlac II and Bors II border crossings.

"They were shipping, according to the cargo manifests, second-hand furniture and various goods from commercial companies in Germany and Sweden for companies in Romania. There being suspicions about the legality of the shipments, the border police requested authorised support from Arad and Bihor County Commissioners within the Bihor National Environmental and Consumer Protection Guard. Checks revealed that the lorries were actually loaded with 44,760 kg of waste, for which the drivers failed to produce the papers on required by law for the import of such products," the Arad Border Police reported on Tuesday.

The authorities ordered that the waste be returned to the two countries where it had been loaded.