Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Three wins for Romania in athletics Grand Slam Jerusalem 2024

captura youtube
atletism

Romanian athletes won three gold medals at the athletics Jerusalem Grand Slam, held at Givat Ram Stadium on Sunday, with 24 teams participating, Xinhua reports.

Sprinter Maria Mihalache came first in the women's 100-meter race with a time of 11.64 seconds, just two-hundredths of a second ahead of Israel's Alina Drutman.

Diana Ion won the gold medal in the triple jump with a leap of 14.07 meters, just one centimeter ahead of Lithuania's Dovile Kilty (Lithuania).

Romania's third gold came in the women's 2,000-meter steeplechase, with Stella Rutto finishing first at 6:14.76 minutes.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.