Three wins for Romania in athletics Grand Slam Jerusalem 2024

Romanian athletes won three gold medals at the athletics Jerusalem Grand Slam, held at Givat Ram Stadium on Sunday, with 24 teams participating, Xinhua reports.

Sprinter Maria Mihalache came first in the women's 100-meter race with a time of 11.64 seconds, just two-hundredths of a second ahead of Israel's Alina Drutman.

Diana Ion won the gold medal in the triple jump with a leap of 14.07 meters, just one centimeter ahead of Lithuania's Dovile Kilty (Lithuania).

Romania's third gold came in the women's 2,000-meter steeplechase, with Stella Rutto finishing first at 6:14.76 minutes.