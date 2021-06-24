Thursday's exchange rate: Euro trades at 4.9242 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92421 US dollar USD 4.12331 Swiss franc CHF 4.48901 British pound GBP 5.7569100 Japanese yen JPY 3.71821 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22931 Russian rouble RUB 0.05701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47691 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63741 gram of gold XAU 236.16261 SDR XDR 5.8919The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.