TIFF is back in Sibiu with more than 20 outdoor movie screenings between Aug 27 - 30

The Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will be back in central Sibiu between August 27 and 30 with over 20 movie screenings in the Big Square, the Habermann Square, at the 'Astra' Open Air Museum, at the terrace of the "Ion Besoiu" Cultural Center and the above-ground parking of the municipality mall, the organizers announced in a release on Tuesday.

"The French romantic comedy-drama 'La Belle Époque' directed by Nicolas Bedos and starring Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet and Fanny Ardant will open the festival on August 27 at 20:45 in the Big Square. A twisty 'time travel' of a man who tries to rediscover his great love from 40 years ago, the film premiered at Cannes and won three César Awards this year, including Best Actress in a secondary role (Fanny Ardant)," the cited release states.

Also on the bill of the festival are: 'Babyteeth: First Love', the debut feature of Australian Shannon Murphy, winner of the Transylvania Trophy and of the Cluj TIFF Audience Award, about a seriously ill teenager who falls in love with a smalltime drug dealer, a strikingly unconventional coming-of-age story of first love and family dysfunction where farce undercuts drama in a non-cliché rendition; 'Patrick' - directed by Tim Mielants, winner of the TIFF directing award, is an engaging dark comedy built around the symbolic obsession of a socially challenged handyman for his missing hammer; 'Corpus Christi', directed by Jan Komasa, tells a fascinating story of a Polish ex-convict who wishes to join the priesthood and cons his way into becoming a priest of a small town; Rodrigo Sorogoyen's 'Madre' tells of the grief of a mother who lost her 6-year-old son and who, ten years later, embarks on a relationship with unexpected consequences with a 16-year-old teenager who physically resembles the lost boy; Peter Cattaneo's 'Military Wives', based on a real story and starring Kristin Scott-Thomas, centers on a group of women whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan and who come together to form the very first military wives choir; the suspenseful 'Les Traducteurs/The Translators' directed by Régis Roinsard brings together Lambert Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and Riccardo Scamarcio in a thriller about nine translators hired to translate the eagerly awaited final installment of a bestselling trilogy in the confinement of a luxurious bunker - hell ensues when the first ten pages of the novel leak on the Internet; Pedro Almodovar's latest film, 'Pain and Glory/Dolor y gloria', selected for the Cannes 2019 competition and nominated for the Oscar, sees Antonio Banderas in the role of an ageing, ailing film director who finds the strength to continue exploring his past, touching on themes such as a complicated mother-son relationship, gay-male desire or drugs.

The tickets for TIFF Sibiu will be on sale on tiff.eventbook.ro in a limited number because of the safety requirements in force for outdoor events. The screenings in the Big Square will be free.