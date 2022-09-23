Timisoara Architecture Biennale - Beta 2022 encourages the public to be an active actor in the urban space

The 4th edition of the Timisoara Architecture Biennale - Beta 2022, which takes place between September 23 and October 23, in Timisoara, in the organization of the Romanian Order of Architects (OAR), the Timis Territorial Branch and the Faculty of Architecture of Timisoara brings a series of tools that encourage the public to be an active actor in the urban space and to responsibly regain their right to the city.

Beta 2022, in addition to the main exhibition and the exhibition route, also brings the Beta 2022 Exhibition-Competition, whose seven competitive categories were: Built Space; Interior space; Public space; Bachelor theses; Initiatives / Experiments / Visions; Essay and Photography.

The premise of this edition is to approach the general theme both from various perspectives in the biennial programme and in a varied range of formats - some classical (exhibition-competition, conferences and debates, cinema evenings, etc.), and others informal or experimental such as the exhibition main event of the biennial, entitled Another Breach in the Wall and curated by Daniel Tudor Munteanu and Davide Tommaso Ferrando.

Another Breach in the Wall aims to present interventions that do not follow laws, rules and codes implicitly, but negotiate them, reinterpret them, make them visible. These interventions are not only made by architects and urban planners, but also by designers, artists, activists and all those who adopt a creative and critical approach to the city, transforming the way it is inhabited. In this framework, the purpose of the exhibition is to demonstrate how urban space can be produced by anyone who is given the right tools and agenda, according to a press release from OAR Timisoara, sent to AGERPRES.

The exhibition is distributed along a 22 km urban route through 11 districts of Timisoara, presenting over 140 works from all over the world. One of the attractions of the route is the Stefania Palace (Romas Square no. 1), an abandoned space inside a heritage building in the Fabric district, recovered by Beta 2022 as an exhibition space. After the end of the biennial and after it has been reactivated, the space will be returned to the city as a public place for cultural events.

Following the curatorial idea that biennials are primarily intended to activate the cities that host them, the exhibition will establish unexpected relationships with the citizens, who will encounter it in their everyday environment. For this reason, among others, many of the works in the exhibition, especially those in the public space, are replicas.

Among the 140 works on display are works by Ai Weiwei, Andres Jaque, Brad Downey, Brandlhuber+, Cindy Sherman, Dan Perjovschi, Jens Haaning, JR, Matilde Cassani, NL Architects, Pezo von Ellrichshausen, Pier Vittorio Aureli, Raumlabor Berlin or Theo Deutinger.

The Beta 2022 Exhibition-Competition aimed to bring together all those who contribute to the generation of quality architecture in the DKMT (Danube-Cris-Mures-Tisza) region, including architects, urban planners, landscape designers, set designers, light artists, graduates of architecture / interior architecture / urban planning / visual arts / design / engineers, IT-scientists, administrations, NGOs, sociologists, psychologists, critics, theorists, philosophers, etc. In the first five categories, 25 works were selected, and in the Photography category, 12 works.

The opening of the exhibition-competition will take place on September 29 in Libertatii Square in Timisoara.

Beta 2022 will take place both indoors and in the public space of Timisoara, bringing together a series of related events such as exhibitions, conferences, debates, art and architecture installations, guided tours and film screenings.AGERPRES