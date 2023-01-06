Timisoara is European Capital of Culture in 2023

The city of Timisoara took over the prestigious title of European Capital of Culture in 2023, along with the cities of Elefsina (Greece) and Veszprém (Hungary), according to a press release from the European Commission.

These three cities join the more than 60 cities that received this title in previous years, both from the entire EU and outside it. During the year 2023, the new European Capitals of Culture will mark the holding of this title through numerous events, exhibitions and shows.To mark this occasion, on 9 January, the vice-president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, will participate in a title presentation event at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, during which a statement written by the Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and youth, Mariya Gabriel will be read. According to the press release, the event will also be an opportunity to celebrate the capitals of culture in 2022, the cities of Esch-sur-Alzette (Luxembourg), Kaunas (Lithuania) and Novi Sad (Serbia).The title of European Capital of Culture demonstrates the richness and diversity of European cultures, stimulates sustainable tourism and promotes the development of cities through culture. Also, the title has a positive long-term social and economic impact for both cities and neighbouring regions.The cities that wish to be selected for this prestigious title must develop a cultural programme with a strong European dimension, which promotes the active involvement of the inhabitants and their communities, the press release states.