Tinutul Buzaului / Buzau Land, validated as UNESCO Global Geopark

Tinutul Buzaului / Buzau Land has obtained, on Wednesday, the official validation as UNESCO Global Geopark, thus being recognized as a territory with natural and cultural values of global importance, informs the Buzau County Council (CJ).

According to the cited source, the members of the UNESCO Executive Bureau, meeting in Paris, voted in favour of including the Tinutul Buzaului / Buzau Land in the "select club of international geoparks", and the UNESCO International Geopark title award official ceremony will take place online Thursday, April 21, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Of the 16 geoparks aspiring to the title of UNESCO International Geopark, only 8 have been validated, including Buzau Land, the total number of geoparks now reaching 177 in 46 countries. Buzau Land, with 18 common components, becomes, after 16 years of joint effort, the UNESCO International Geopark, the largest local development project for Buzau County, representative of the Muntenia area and for the whole of Romania. Mud volcanoes, salt domes, living fires, Ulmet growing stones, cave settlements and the amber from Colti are among the most famous attractions of this picturesque region of the Sub Carpathians of Curvature," Buzau County Council informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The area will be promoted by UNESCO and through the European and Global Network of Geoparks, and, according to the county authorities, Buzau Land will become an important tourist destination on Romania's map, the new statute having the potential to attract tourists but also to persuade entrepreneurs to invest in alternative tourism, in agritourism, cultural or adventure tourism.

Last but not least, they anticipate that the new statute will entail financing and investment in many other areas of activity, being an opportunity for the economic and social rebirth of a territory with great potential.

The Buzau County Council initiated this development project in 2006, together with the University of Bucharest.

Buzau Land becomes the second geopark in Romania included in the International Network of Geoparks, after Tara Hategului (Hateg land).