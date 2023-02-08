TM2023: One weekend for a year, in official opening of 'Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023' Programme

The "Timisoara European Cultural Capital 2023" programme officially opens its first page of this unique year with a weekend in which 130 events are spread across the city, between February 17-19.

The launch of Timisoara 2023 means memorable performances, brave art, ideas that open the world, visitors from all over Europe and open communities.

"It is the start of a year with over 1,000 exceptional events that begins with an extraordinary weekend to which I invite all the people of Timisoara. It is only the first of the important moments that will mark this year 2023, which will go down in the history of the city. Dozens of ambassadors, European commissioners, national and international officials will join us to celebrate the title of European Capital of Culture. In times of crisis, culture brings us together. In times of hatred, Europe is the answer," said the mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz.

The people of Timisoara and guests from all over the world will participate on Friday, February 17, in the festive event "We celebrate the Opening!" in Union Square, emphasizing the cultural diversity that characterises the "Timisoara - European Capital of Culture in 2023" programme. Saturdays and Sundays offer over 130 opportunities and invitations to get to know the city better through exhibitions, concerts, community events or shows spread in all the neighborhoods of Timisoara.

Timisoara 2023 Opening Gala Ceremony will take place at the Palace of Culture, Theater and Opera, on February 17, from 17:00 hrs. Officials will be delivering speeches, and the event will be marked by concerts supported by two outstanding pianists: Andrei Irimia, one of the most acclaimed contemporary piano composers in Romania, as well as the Dutch composer and pianist Joep Beving, who has become a sensation in the world of contemporary music streaming. The ceremony will be broadcast live on public broadcaster TVR 1 and can also be watched on large LED screens located in Victory Square and Freedom Square.

Also on February 17, from 19:00, Timisoara has a meeting with Europe in Union Square. The festive event "We celebrate the Opening!" highlights the memory and identity of Timisoara, together with local artists and their guests. We bring together video art and dance, electronic music and traditional rhythms, in a celebration of the whole city, a declaration of intent and love for Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture.

Timisoara also reconfirms its vocation as host of the arts in a moment of synchronization with the Biennials and important museums in Europe and beyond.

The collective exhibition "Chronic Desire - Chronic Thirst" proposes, in multiple spaces in the city (Bastionul Maria Theresia, Comenduirea Garnizoanei Timisoara, Corneliu Miklosi Public Transport Museum, Stefania Palace) new ways of reading and feeling the critical political and ecological moment that we are going through together.

Timisoara will celebrate freedom of thought and choice through debates, workshops and presentations that open minds and bridges of collaboration.

Under the title "Ideas that change the world", the German philosopher Peter Sloterdijk and the Romanian writer and director Andrei Ujica will have a must-see public dialogue about "the film of philosophy and the philosophy of film", on February 18, from 16:00, in the Aula Magna of the West University.

The Doua Bufnite bookstore will host on February 19, from 11:00, the debate on the 256 novels for Central Europe, chaired by the writer, publicist and university professor Adriana Babeti, accompanied by important writers, literary critics and translators.AGERPRES