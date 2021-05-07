Today in history

Orthodox Holiday: Spring of Healing

1211 - Beginning of Teutonic Knights colonization in Transylvania by Hungarian Crown

1751 - Greek Catholic Orthodox Ioan Inochentie Micu Clain (Klein) forced to resign and live in exile in Rome following his requests of equal rights for Transylvanian Romanians, irrespective of their faith.

1775 - Turkish-Austrian convention gives Bucovina to Hapsburg Empire, despite strong protests of Moldova.

1877 - In another meeting with Russia's Grand Duke Nicholas, Prince Carol I requests a specific area of operations for Romanian Army under future cooperation.

1920 - Death of literary critic and theorist Constantin Dobrogeanu-Gherea, posthumous honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 21 May 1855)

1924 - Birth of animation film director, scenarist and cartoonist Matty Aslan. (d. 21 September 1995)

1925 - Reorganisation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry

1933 - Birth of actress Silvia Popovici. (d. 16 September 1993)

1937 - Death of poet George Toparceanu, corresponding member of Romanian Academy. (b. 20 March 1886)

1947 - Birth poet and publicist George Stanca (d. 4 February 2019)

1966 - Birth of theatre actress Carmen Ungureanu.

1986 - Steaua Bucharest wins the only European Champion Clubs' Cup in Romania's soccer history; it defeated FC Barcelona in the final by 2-0 after penalty shoot-outs, with goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam defending four kicks from the penalty mark

1987 - It is officially announced the extraction of first crude oil amounts from the sea basement of the Black Sea's Romanian continental shelf

1998 - Special session of the NATO Political and Military Committee in Bucharest, attended by Sergio Balanzino, NATO Deputy SecGen, and experts from 29 NATO member and partner countries

1998 - Romania is elected member of the Committee for the Human Rights with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Romania's 3-year mandate started on 1 January 1999

1999 - Historic visit to Romania of Pope John Paul II (7-9)

2005 - Movilita commune based in Ialomita County is hit by a tornado, the damage of which cost rd 3 billion lei

2007 - Death of writer and publicist Octavian Paler. (b. 2 July 1926).

2007 - 'EUROPAfest' gathers over 300 musicians from rd 45 countries worldwide

2013 - Athlete Madalina Bianca Molie wins three medals: gold in the snatch, silver in the throw and in total, at the World Junior Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, within the 63 kg category, reports Agerpres