Top performinng companies in Romania employ over 1.2 million people

In a ranking of the top performing companies in 2020, at the national level, there are 12,393 occupying the top ten spots - economic operators from different sectors of activity, such as: industry, services, commerce, tourism, research-development, agriculture, forestry, fishing, and constructions, announced the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), on Monday, agerpres reports.

According to the quoted source, CCIR has finalized the ranking of the most performing companies in 2020, following the analysis of indicators that regard the net turnover, profit from exploitation, the efficiency of using primary resources and the committed capital.

Thus, the 12,393 companies, with a total value of turnover of 178.18 billion euro and an exploitation profit of 15.08 billion euro, had, at the end of 2020, over 1.2 million employees, specifically 1,279,119.The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania conducts, since 1994, the National Ranking of Companies (TNF), being the only institution allowed by organic law to establish such a ranking at the level of the entire country.The 28th edition of the National Ranking of Companies will take place on November 17, online, starting 17.00.