Total area affected by drought, communicated until Tuesday - 555,289 ha

The total area affected by the drought is 555,289 ha, in 37 counties and Bucharest, according to the reports and minutes of damage assessment prepared by prefects until Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informs.

The counties that reported crops affected by the drought are Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, told Agerpres.

The main autumn crops affected are: barley, two row barley, oats, rye - 29,706 ha, wheat - 189,265 ha, rapeseed - 26,745 ha.

The most affected spring crops are corn crops -176,153 ha, sunflower - 93,9381 ha, soy -12,901 ha and fodder plants - 13,159 ha.