Total net amount received by Romania from EU since its accession amounts to 56 billion euros

The total net amount received by Romania from the European Union, from the moment of accession until now, amounts to 56 billion euros, informs the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE).

Of this amount, the European Structural and Investment Funds (FESI) and the European Aid Fund for the Most Disadvantaged Persons (FEAD) brought in 44.6 billion euros: 16.9 billion represent payments related to the programming period 2007 - 2013, 27 billion euros are the amounts paid through the programs of the period 2014 - 2021 and 716 million euros pre-financing for 2021 - 2027.Also, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania has so far received 6.35 billion euros through the two components of reimbursable and non-reimbursable financial assistance."Congratulations to the team from the ministry, which had a vital role in this process of modernization of Romania. I am convinced that the end of this year will bring us closer to the target of over 95% absorption through the cohesion policy and the implementation of reforms and investments undertaken through Romania's National Resilience and Recovery Program," declared minister Marcel Bolos, according to a press release from the institution sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.For the period 2014 - 2020, the funds absorption rate is currently at 76% of the total allocated to Romania, through the operational programs related to this period, investments have been made in essential sectors such as the business environment, transport, health, education, water infrastructure and waste water, but also the social inclusion of disadvantaged people.According to the document, through the 16 national and regional programs related to the period 2021 - 2027, 490 calls for projects worth 36.4 billion euros will be opened during this year, the first applicant guides for the calls for projects being put in public consultation starting in April and calls to be launched next month. Also, 44 calls for projects, worth 4.27 billion euros, will be launched this year through the PNRR.