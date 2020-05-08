Total number of cases of novel coronavirus infections reaches 14,811, Suceava and Bucharest lead caseload

A number of 312 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, the total number of cases thus reaching 14,811, announced on Friday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Of the people who tested positive, 6,423 were declared cured and discharged from hospital.

As many as 232 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

So far, 898 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Most cases of infected persons are in Suceava County - 3,165, and Bucharest - 1,445.