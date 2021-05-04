Total number of citizens with a right to vote, on April 30 - 18,916,464

The total number of citizens with a right to vote, enrolled in the Electoral Registry, on April 30, is 18,916,464, with 12,088 fewer than the last public informing made by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The total number of citizens with the right to vote, enrolled in the Electoral Registry on April 30, 2021, is of 18,916,464, with 12,088 fewer than the last public informing made by AEP on this topic, according to which, on March 31, 2021, there were 18,928,552 Romanian voters in the electoral registry. The differences are a result of current operations done by mayors in the electoral registry of the administrative-territorial units led by them," the AEP informs.