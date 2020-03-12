 
     
Total number of coronavirus infections reaches 48

coronavirus

A new coronavirus infection case was confirmed on Thursday in Romania, the total number of infections reaching 48.

The person is a woman from Bucharest aged 20.

"Until today, March 12, at the national level there were 48 cases of persons infected with the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) on Romanian soil," the Strategic Communication Group.

Of the 48 citizens that contracted the virus, 6 were declared healed and were discharged, the quoted source shows.

On Romanian soil, 1,450 persons are in institutionalized quarantine for which there are checks made to see if they contracted the virus. Another 12,878 persons are in home isolation and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group mentions. AGERPRES

