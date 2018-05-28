Total outstanding loans in lei down 1pct, foreign currency loans down 1.47pct, in April

The overall value of overdue loans in lei of households and companies recorded in April 2018 stood at 5.22 billion lei, dropping by 1 percent compared to the amount recorded in March 2018, while the overdue loans in foreign currencies declined by 1.47 percent to 4.21 billion lei (equivalent), according to a report of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Total lei loans in April reached 152.94 billion lei (by 1.38 percent over the value recorded in the previous month), out of which 63.32 billion lei represented loans taken out by business operators and 85.58 billion lei loans taken out by households.Foreign currency loans totaled 88.16 billion lei equivalent in April 2018 (by 0.36 percent less than in March 2018), out of which 44.89 billion lei represented loans taken out by business operators and 40.23 billion lei - retail loans.The Bucharesters' outstanding loans amounted to 1.85 billion lei, and the foreign currency equivalent of 2 billion lei.The amount of RON-loans taken out in Bucharest stood at 55.35 billion lei and loans in foreign currency amounted to 42.94 billion lei.