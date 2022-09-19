Total volume of construction works up 4.7pct in Jan-July (unadjusted series)

The total volume of construction works, in unadjusted terms, increased by 4.7% January through July this year compared to the similar period last year, and by 2.7% as workday and seasonally adjusted series, according to data issued by the National Institute of Statistics sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

By structural elements, increases were recorded in current maintenance and repair works (+12.3%), new construction works (+3%) and capital repair works (+0.1%).

By construction objects, there were increases recorded in non-residential buildings (+16.3%) and residential buildings (+5.8%).

According to INS, engineering constructions decreased by 3%.

On the other hand, the volume of construction works increased as workday and seasonally adjusted series by 2.7%, growth highlighted in maintenance and current repairs (+10.2%) and in new construction works (+1%).

Conversely, capital repair works decreased by 1.6%. By construction objectives, increases were registered in non-residential buildings (+14.8%) and in residential buildings (+7.2%). Engineering constructions decreased by 7.2%.

In July 2022 compared to June 2022, the volume of construction works decreased, as unadjusted series, by 7%, with a more significant decrease in new construction works (-11.6%). Capital repair works and current maintenance and repair works increased by 5% and 2.8%, respectively.

By construction objects, decreases were recorded in non-residential buildings (-14.6%), residential buildings (-5.3%) and engineering construction works (-2.9%).

The volume of construction works decreased, as workday and seasonally adjusted series, by 1.2%, a more significant decrease being recorded in new construction works (-5%). Capital repair works and current maintenance and repair works increased by 13.3% and 6.8%, respectively.

By construction objectives, the volume of construction works decreased in non-residential buildings (-11.2%) and in residential buildings (-1.6%). Engineering constructions increased by 1.9%.

In July 2022, compared to July 2021, the volume of construction works increased, as unadjusted series, by 6.8%, with a more significant growth highlighted in maintenance and current repairs (+20%), capital repair works (+18.8 %) and new construction works (+1.1%).

By construction objects, there were increases in non-residential buildings (+18.1%), engineering construction works (+3.4%) and residential buildings (+2.1%).

As workday and seasonally adjusted series, the volume of construction works increased, in total, by 8.2%. By structural elements, there were increases seen in maintenance and current repairs (+20.1%), capital repair works (+18.8%) and new construction works (+4.1%).

By construction objects, the volume of construction works increased in non-residential buildings (+20.3%), engineering constructions (+4.3%) and residential buildings (+3%).