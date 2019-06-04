TotalSoft 2018 turnover at 19 ml, Q1 2019 revenue up 16 pct

TotalSoft, one of Central Europe's leading providers of business software solutions, reported a turnover of 19 million euro in 2018, while its revenues in Q1 2019 were 16 percent up YoY to 5.4 million euro, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

For the end of 2019 TotalSoft - which turns 25 this year - estimates revenues of 23 million euro and EBIDTA of 3.7 million euro.

Charisma ERP solutions accounted for the largest share of the company's 2018 turnover (50 pct), followed by Charisma HCM (20 pct), and Microsoft-based solutions (6 pct).

The bulk of the company's revenues come from the local market (65 pct), but in the next period the balance may tip in favor of out-of-country projects, due to international expansion plans through Charisma Financial Services, Charisma ERP, Charisma HCM and Charisma Medical Software solutions.

TotalSoft allocated in 2018 two million euro for the development of its solutions portfolio, and intends to raise its investment budget to more than 2.5 million euro this year.

The company has 100 job openings, most of which are for ERP implementation consultants, database programmers (SQL), and software engineers specializing in .NET, C #, JavaScript (React) technologies.

TotalSoft is a Romanian company set up in 1994, with a team of over 500 experts and projects in 45 countries on four continents.

AGERPRES