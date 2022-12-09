Tourism Minister Cadariu: We will have programme granting SMEs in Romania loans with subsidized interest

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism will run a programme granting loans with subsidized interest to SMEs in Romania, a programme for spa tourism, one for stimulating business incubators and possibly a Horeca 2, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Daniel Cadariu announced on Friday, at Romexpo, told Agerpres.

"In the perspective of next year, we will run other programmes - and I mean the one for micro-industrialization, trade and services. We will have a programme through which we will offer loans with subsidized interest to SMEs in Romania, a programme for spa tourism, one for stimulating business incubators and, we hope, one for Horeca 2. Through this action, we aim to offer Romanian SMEs 150 grants worth 1,500 RON to cover their travel and accommodation expenses and we offered, for a period of three days, free stands where the representatives of these SMEs can showcase themselves. As is known, this year we had an intense activity from the perspective of the ministry, on this promotion component. We participated in eight international tourism fairs, in the two national spring and autumn fairs here, at Romexpo, and we had 55 promotion actions at the international level, participation in 47 specific fairs and eight economic missions," said Daniel Cadariu, at the opening of the SME Fair 2022.

The Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Fair (TIMM) 2022 is an event organized by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Agency for Small and Medium Enterprises Ploiesti, in order to promote the entrepreneurial spirit and facilitate contacts between entrepreneurs/SMEs and economic agents/public or private institutions, providing services for this sector.

TIMM 2022 takes place from Friday, December 9, and until Sunday, December 11, between 10:00 and 20:00. Visitor access is free.