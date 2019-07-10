Trade balance deficit reaches 6.52 billion euros in January-May 2019

The trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) has reached 6.52 billion euros in the first five months of the year, up by 1.51 billion euros, compared with the figure registered in January 1 - May 31 2018, according to data made public by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

The FOB exports totalled 29.34 billion euros, while CIF imports totalled 35.86 billion euros.Exports increased by 4.4 per cent and imports by 8.3 per cent in the first five months of the year, compared with the same period of 2018, mentions the INS.In January 1 - May 31 2019, important shares in the structure of exports and imports were held by the following groups of products: cars and transport equipment (48.3 per cent in exports and 37.3 per cent in imports) and other manufactured products (32.0 per cent in exports and 30.4 per cent in imports).The value of intra-EU28 exchanges of goods in the interval January 1 - May 31 2019 was of 22.67 billion euros in shippings and 26.92 billion euros in introductions, representing 77.3 per cent of total exports and 75.1 per cent of total imports.The value of extra-EU28 exchanges of goods in the interval January 1 - May 31 2019 was of 6.67 billion euros in exports and 8.95 billion euros in imports, representing 22.7 per cent of total exports and 24.9 per cent of total imports.in May 2019, FOB exports totalled 6.27 billion euros and CIF imports totalled 7.75 billion euros, resulting a deficit of 1.48 billion euros.Compared with May 2018, exports in May 2019 increased by 6.8 per cent and imports by 8.5 per cent.