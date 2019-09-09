Trade deficit up in first seven months, reaching 9.48 billion euro

Romania's trade deficit grew to 9.48 billion euro in the first seven months of the year, 1.89 billion euro more than that recorded in the similar period of last year, according to data reported on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the January-July 2019 period, exports totalled 40.73 billion euro, an increase of 2.1 pct. At the same time, imports exceeded 50.21 billion euro, a 5.8 pct increase.In the first seven months of the current year, important quotas in the structure of exports and imports are held by the following product groups: automobiles and transport equipment (48 pct of export and 37.2 pct of imports) and other manufactured goods (32.2 pct of exports and 30.4 pct of imports).In what regards the month of July, exports reached 5.84 billion euro, and imports reached 7.6 billion euro, resulting in a 1.76 billion euro deficit.The value of trade with states in the EU, in the first seven months of the year, was of 31.39 billion euro in dispatches and 37.52 billion euro in arrivals, representing 77.1 pct of total exports and 74.7 pct of total imports.The value of trade outside the EU in the seven months that were analyzed was of 9.34 billion euro in exports and 12.69 billion euro in imports, representing 22.9 pct of exports and 25.3 pct of total imports.