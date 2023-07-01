Trade Register: 66,071 individuals and legal entities registrations 5 months into 2023.

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities increased in the first five months of 2023 by 5.25% compared to the same period last year, to 66,071, of which 42,067 limited liability companies (SRL), according to data centralised by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were recorded in the municipality of Bucharest, namely 13,140 (plus 13.05%, compared to January-May 2022), and in the counties of Cluj - 3,608 (minus 8.77%), Ilfov - 3,442 (plus 8.10%), Bihor - 3,248 (plus 45.39%) and Timis - 3,001 (-2.69%).

At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in Covasna - 404 (up 14.77% compared to the first five months of 2022), Ialomita - 435 (-8.03%), Mehedinti - 454 (-12.36%) and Tulcea - 461 (+0.88%).

According to the ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (12,256; +10.06%, compared to the first five months of 2022), transport and storage (6,922; +8.7%) and construction (6,708; -3.9%).