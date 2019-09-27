Traditional music concert, photo exhibition in the opening of Palestinian Culture Days, at Romanian Peasant Museum

A traditional music concert and the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to the State of Palestine opened on Friday evening the first edition of the Palestinian Culture Days, hosted by the Romanian Peasant Museum.

Palestinian singer Mountrer al Raee, musicians Wassim Qassis (Bouzouki, Oud) and French band Chems (Chems Amrouche - singer and guitarist, singer Saz / Malik Ziad - guembri and mandole instruments & Slim Mesbah - percussion) performed, on this occasion, a traditional music recital in which poetry, traditions and music from the Maghreb and the Middle East were combined.The performance of the singers was particularly appreciated by the audience, who sang and danced with the performers.Alongside the members of the Palestinian community of Romania, also attending the event was Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Bucharest Foad Kokaly. Representative of the Embassy Lamis Ahmad delivered the welcoming words.Hosted by the Aquarium Hall of the Romanian Peasant Museum, the photo exhibition dedicated to Palestine was put together by photographer Miluta Flueras, gathering 20 pieces, in black and white, of medium-size, depicting images of the daily life of the Palestinians."The exhibition documents my visit to Palestine, carried out in the beginning of this year. The works include portraits, as well as known places of Palestine, trying to provide an overview over this country. There are images from Bethlehem, Nablus, Ramallah, Jerusalem and Jericho," the artist told AGERPRES.Organised by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Bucharest, in collaboration with the "Mahmoud Darwish" Palestinian Cultural Center, the Palestinian Culture Days will gather on Saturday and Sunday events dedicated to music, photography exhibitions, traditional dances, a presentation of traditional Palestinian costumes and tourism, Palestinian literature and authentic gastronomy.The offers of the following days include a performance of the folk dance group Baladi, a recital of composer and performer Wasim Qassis, who plays several musical instruments, such as BuZuk, percussion and oud, a presentation of the "Bint Elbalad" Fashion House. Throughout the event, traditional food, ice cream, Arabian coffee and flavored tea won't be missing.