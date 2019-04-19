Traian Basescu: I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to lose the last!

People's Movement Party (PMP) honorary chairman Traian Basescu urged on Saturday the members and supporters of PMP to support him in the elections to the European Parliament, asking their help not to lose the last political battle.

"I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to lose the last one," Basescu said in the end of the meeting at Romexpo, where he presented the programme of his party for the European elections.

He maintains that the elections of 26 May are the most important for the European Parliament, "because the EU itself is in a crisis situation," and "the European citizens don't see what the EU perspective is in relation to so much unfulfillment and so much lack of solutions."

"The solution for EU's survival is only one: speeding up the integration processes. (...) The idea of EU is still popular among the EU citizens, that is why the idea of EU must be capitalised on and the integration processes must be sped up. There are nine more states, we aren't the only ones who didn't adopt the euro, they aren't in a hurry to reach Schengen. (...) Beyond of a compulsory process of speeding up the integration of member states, the creation of perspective is also required. From our point of view, the perspective is that of reaching the United States of Europe. Why? Because the world is undergoing a globalisation process. Alone, no EU country can deal with the globalisation process, neither Germany, nor France, nor Romania, nor another," Basescu explained.

He mentioned that although Romania has in its accession to the EU treaty the obligation to move to the Eurozone and meet the requirements to be a Schengen member "it hasn't met the requirements for Schengen (...) and we keep postponing the deadline for adopting the euro currency."

The PMP lists for the elections to the European Parliament include Traian Basescu, Eugen Tomac, Ioana Constantin, Marius Pascan, Simona Vladica, Robert Turcescu, Teodora Desaga, Petru Movila, Catalina Bozianu, Catalin Bulf. AGERPRES