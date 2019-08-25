Traian Basescu: Theodor Paleologu, proposed as PMP candidate for Romania's President

Theodor Paleologu is the proposal for the presidential candidacy from the People's Movement Party (PMP), which the honorary PMP president, MEP Traian Basescu, made on Sunday at the National College of the party.

Also, Basescu proposed Mihai Neamtu as the spokesperson for the party and the PMP's election campaign."After research and analysis, I have come to the conclusion that I have to make two proposals today: Theodor Paleologu for the candidacy for the position of President of Romania and Mihai Neamtu for the position of spokesperson for the party and the election campaign," said Basescu.He added that the president of the PMP, Eugen Tomac, will head the presidential campaign."The leadership of the campaign will be assumed by the president of the party. Given that he is not a candidate, he is the first responsible for the functioning of the party in the campaign and for the mobilization of the party," said Basescu.According to him, Theodor Paleologu is "one of the few graduates of the University of Sorbone, Philosophy section, but anyway a graduate of a large international university, who would like to become president of Romania"."By this return of a part of the intellectuals to the party I see the future construction. We should commit ourselves to be a party of 10pct in 2020 and a party that will grow to 25-30pct in 2024. But this construction must be consistently followed and sustained. If we went to the European Parliament campaign on European construction, this element will not be absent from the presidential campaign", Basescu said.