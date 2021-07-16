Transelectrica: New records in electricity consumption against heatwave

The very high temperatures recorded in the recent time have caused a surge in the national energy consumption, during the summer season, with new historical maximum levels having been reached, which exceeded those recorded at the end of June, according to a press release sent by Transelectrica to AGERPRES on Friday.

Thus, the maximum instantaneous consumption between 1.00 and 2.00 pm, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, was 8,617 MW, while on Thursday, July 15, it reached 8,687 MW.

The maximum hourly consumption was 8,489 MW and 8,552 MW on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.Also, the average consumption was 7,436 MW and 7,474 MW, in the two days analyzed.