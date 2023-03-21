Transelectrica, Polytechnic University - strategic partnership in research, innovation

A strategic partnership in the field of research and innovation was signed on Tuesday between Transelectrica National Energy Transport Company and Bucharest Polytechnic University (UPB), with the aim of increasing the quality of education and training, for to facilitate the transition of students and graduates on the labour market.

According to a press release sent to AGERRES, the two institutions are consolidating the collaboration agreement regarding the technological future of the Romanian energy sector.

"Following the establishment of a vision over the course of 5 years, the partnership aims to increase the quality of education and training, to facilitate the transition of students and graduates to the labor market, but also to implement research, development or innovation projects, to ensure technological transfer, but also a greater social impact," the press release states.

Thus, Transelectrica extends the partnership with UPB to the entire university level.

"The success achieved following the partnership signed in 2021, which followed the refurbishment of the Alba Iulia station, DigiTEL, led to the expansion of collaboration and the development of relations between the two institutions that have science, research and digitization at the center of their common concerns. The extraordinary contribution brought by Transelectrica and the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, through the new collaboration agreement between the two institutions, will build a bridge between the economic and the academic environment", the press release also states.

As a result of this expansion of the partnership, internships and internships will be organized for university students, laboratories, networking spaces and master's programs will be developed, scholarships and opportunities for involvement in research projects will be offered, but also in the business center of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest.

For his part, Mihnea Costoiu, rector of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, stated that artificial intelligence, virtual or augmented reality, digitization or robotization are just some of the technologies that will become prevalent within Industry 4.0.

"The agreement we are signing with Transelectrica seeks to familiarize the engineers of the future with the technologies that will be used in the coming years. By offering students a training environment in which they come into direct contact with the latest technologies, we are convinced that we offer them a competitive advantage on the labor market. The increased demand for specialists in the energy sector as economies decarbonize is a sign of the fact that through this partnership we are investing in the future. We thank the partners of the Transelectrica National Energy Transmission Company for being involved in the training of engineers the future," declared Mihnea Costoiu.