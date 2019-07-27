Transgaz, Japanese company Itochu sign Memorandum of Understanding for infrastructure projects in gas field

National Gas Transmission System - Transgaz and Itochu Corporation from Japan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for projects in the gas infrastructure field in Europe, the Romanian company announced on his own Website.

The Memorandum, concluded for two years, to also include Romgaz , was signed considering the intention of Transgaz to expand its activity in the European energy infrastructure sector, and also Itochu's experience in evaluating and developing infrastructure projects of high quality in environment protection, in the gas sector in Europe.