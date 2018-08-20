Transgaz to invest 360 million euros in pipeline for taking over Black Sea gas

Transgaz is going to invest 360 million euros in building the Tuzla-Podisor pipeline for taking over the gas to be extracted from the Black Sea and transport it to the export pipelines, inform the company managers in the activity report for H1.

"The major objective of this investment is to build a telescopic pipeline for natural gas transmission between Tuzla and Podisor, to measure 308.3 in length and 1200 and 1000 DN respectively, which will link the natural gas resources available on the Black Sea shore with the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor, ensuring thus the possibility of transmitting the natural gas to Bulgaria and Hungary through the existing interconnections Giurgiu-Ruse (with Bulgaria) and Nadlac-Szeged (with Hungary)," shows the abovementioned document.Moreover, this pipeline will interconnect with the current international pipeline for natural gas transmission Tranzit 1 (Isaccea-Negru Voda).So far, the company carried out the feasibility and environmental impact studies and obtained the building authorization for this project. The final decision related to the investment will be taken this year, with the actual construction works to be carried out in 2019-2020.Transgaz estimates that commissioning and going into operation in this pipeline case will take place in 2020, although the timetable for the project development could later suffer modifications, depending on the development of the upstream offshore projects.