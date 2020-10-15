TransMin Bode says 700kms of motorways, 300kms of expressways likely to be completed by 2024

Romania could have 700 kilometres of new motorways and 300 kilometres of expressways in the next four years, given the sections being worked on and those for which a start work order will be issued soon, Transport Minister Lucian Bode told RoInvest virtual conference on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

He was asked how many kilometres of motorways will be completed in the next four years.

"We have important projects underway and we believe that 700 kilometres of motorways and 300 kilometres of expressways can be completed," the minister said.

Regarding the motorways, lot 1 and lot 5 of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, the Lugoj-Deva motorway, entire Transylvania motorway will be ready, except for the section that includes the Meses tunnel, A7 Ploiesti-Siret motorway sans the Pascani-Suceava and Suceava-Siret lots. Adding up to them will be A0, Bucharest's northern and southern ring roads.

"There are 700 kilometres of highway, some sections are under construction, others will start working in the next period, but it is certain that they can be completed on schedule by 2024," the minister said.

Regarding the expressways, they are Craiova-Pitesti, Braila-Galati, Focsani-Braila and Buzau-Braila.

"There are about 300 kilometres of expressways that can be completed in the next four years," Bode added.