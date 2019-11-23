Transport Minister discusses with Dacia management on phase of infrastructure projects

Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, discussed, on Friday, with representatives of Dacia company about the phase of the infrastructure projects needed to develop both the export of the vehicles produced in the Dacia plant and of the national economy, in general, according to a ministry's release.

Attending the meeting with the management of Dacia company and with the CEO of Groupe Renault Romania, Christophe Dridi, were Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, Prime Minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, and Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry, Costel Alexe.

During the discussions, Minister Lucian Bode specified that in the infrastructure area the focus would be on increasing the volume of investments because only in this way the premises of sustainable economic development can be created.

"At the meeting with the representatives of the Dacia management, we agreed on the formation o f working groups made up of representatives of the administration, of the private investors and advisers of the Prime Minister. I know the problems that those from Dacia face and I am convinced that through a permanent dialogue, most of these can be solved," said Lucian Bode