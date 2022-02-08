Transylvania Metropolitan commemorates greatest Romanian philanthropist Emanuil Gojdu

The Metropolitan of Transylvania commemorated Romania’s most outstanding philanthropist Emanuil Gojdu on the 152nd anniversary of his repose during a memorial service in Sibiu last week.

The memorial service was held in front of Emanuil Gojdu’s statue in Sibiu’s ASTRA Park in the presence of university professors, representatives of the ASTRA County Library in Sibiu and people of culture.

Metropolitan Laurentiu emphasized the Gojdu’s love for the Romanian people and the Church’s duty to honour his memory.

“Today we have fulfilled a sacred duty to our greatest philanthropist, who gave all his love and all that he gained in his life to a philanthropic, cultural, spiritual, religious work, through what he left as a legacy, the Gojdu Foundation,” the Metropolitan of Transylvania said on February 3, 2022.

“God ordained that he should be born on February 9 and repose on February 3. Here we mark 152 years since his passing to eternity and 220 years since his birth. We have to try to recover what can be recovered from his inheritance,” Metropolitan Laurentiu continued, according to basilica.ro.

“We believe that, from where he is, where God has rewarded all his love, he will help us, he will guide us so that we can continue his work,” Metropolitan Laurentiu added.

Emanuil Gojdu was voted the most outstanding Romanian lay philanthropist in a national campaign called “10 great philanthropists”, initiated by the Archdiocese of Sibiu in 2020, a commemorative year of Romanian Orthodox philanthropists.

A lawyer of Aromanian origin, Gojdu left his entire fortune to the foundation that bears his name to support the young Romanians from Transylvania and Hungary with scholarships.