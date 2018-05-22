Tribute volume with last 100 years official data, to be realeased by National Institute of Statistics

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) has in view to release by year-end a tribute volume with series of statistical data of the last 100 years, on Wednesday said in a specialized conference this body's president Tudorel Andrei.

"There is this difficulty to restore the series of data at least at the current territory. At the demographic level, there is a need to put in one basket the series of data and hopefully in the volume we are about to release, to have all the series of data of the last 100 years, regarding both the once existing territory and the current territory. There i another series of data published in an 1947 year-book, a series of data on the population, the number of newborns and the number of deaths. All these series of data will be included in this tribute volume I hope to release by the end of this year. It looks like a simple operation, and yet it is not. All data must turn compatible through scientific methods. Any statistical data officially released is an authorised statistics, and not some data given by a certain researcher," Andrei said.On the other hand, the INS head mentioned that starting with 23 Mayi 2018, an Internet page will be available with the personalities who have contributed to the development of statistics in Romania in the past over 100 years, among whom Dimitrie Gusti, Sabin Manuila, Anton Golopentia, George Retegan, Mircea Biji, Ion Marinescu, Vladimir Trebici, Ioan Nichita, Radu Halus.