Truck queue at Giurgiu-Ruse Border Crossing Point has 12 km; waiting time is 150 minutes

The trucks waiting to exit Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Crossing Point formed a queue of approximately 12 kilometers and they occupy the first lane of DN5, up to Daia locality, and the waiting time has reached 150 minutes.

"We are waiting, I am from Bulgaria and I've been waiting for four hours, they say the waiting time at the border control is almost three hours, but those who get in line now have to wait several hours to reach the border point, and there we have to wait again," a Bulgarian driver told AGERPRES.

Freight trucks from Romania, Turkey, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and other countries are in line.

According to the Border Police website, the waiting time for the trucks exiting Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Crossing Point is 150 minutes, for those entering Romania is 40 minutes, and for cars, the waiting time is ten minutes both for the entering and exiting lanes.

The trucks are directed to the entrance to Giurgiu municipality by a Local Police team, but there is no policeman to direct traffic on the entire length of the motorcade occupying the first lane of DN5, on the Bucharest-Giurgiu route, which stretches over approximately 12 kilometers, and the locals complain that the trucks are stationing on the territory of riparian localities of the national road and they cannot exit their yards.

"I wanted to get the car out of the yard, but I can't because there have been trucks outside my yard since yesterday, even if I find an understanding driver to make room to pass, I cannot exit because I cannot make sure the passing lane is clear and there is no time to be spotted by the cars moving on the second lane," a local of Remus locality said.