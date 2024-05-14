Trucks leaving Romania via Giurgiu-Ruse have to wait in line for approx. three hours

Trucks leaving Romania via the border point Giurgiu - Ruse, Bulgaria, have to wait three hours at the border control, due to the traffic on a safe lane on the Friendship Bridge, as a result of some repair work the Bulgarian side performs at the bridge.

"Traffic is hampered due to the repair works that are being carried out on the Bulgarian side of the bridge, respectively the Bulgarian authorities are carrying out repair works on an expansion joint of the bridge between Ruse and Giurgiu on the part of the bridge that is under their management.

The repair activities are being carried out during the day, during which the traffic on the bridge takes place on a single lane, the traffic being directed by road signs and traffic lights," Raluca Stan, the spokeswoman for the Giurgiu Border Police told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the Border Police, trucks leaving Romania through Giurgiu border point have to wait 180 minutes in line, and those entering Romania have to wait 40 minutes.

For cars, the waiting time at the border control is 20 minutes both in the direction of entry and exit from Romania.

Considering the fact that the repair works on the Bulgarian side of the bridge will take place until May 31, 2024, Giurgiu Border Police have taken all measures to ensure a smooth traffic through the border crossing point and, at the same time, recommend that motorists use other border crossing points with Bulgaria.