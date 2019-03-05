Tudorel Toader: Simple judiciary motion has political statement content

The simple judiciary motion has the content of a political statement, and the judiciary must be at the service of the citizen, Minister Tudorel Toader said in a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies at the debate of the motion entitled "Tudorel Toader and PSD - ALDE, get your dirty hands off the judiciary," initiated by 91 National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) deputies.

He invited the signatories of the simple motion to read his activity report, where they will find answers to the issues raised in the document, and he also told them he does not want them to be victims of an abusive system.

"I assume everything I have done or I am doing as Minister of Justice, and I do not assume what others have done or do in the field of the judiciary. It's been two years since I have become Justice Minister. Yesterday I presented an activity report that I posted on the website of the Ministry of Justice and I would appreciate if you took the time to read it and evaluate it beyond political statements or certain public statements. In the report you will find a good part of the answers to the problems that you have evoked. Yes, Justice must be at the service of the citizen (...), it must allow the citizen to make effective use of his/her fundamental rights and freedoms. We must not reach the situation where to defend the citizen from Justice, because most of the work done is positive, but you have also seen many negative aspects and you will not be convinced, and I do not wish you to be the victim of such abusive behavior. That is why Justice must serve the citizen, and the citizen must not be afraid of how Justice is done," said Minister Tudorel Toader.

The said simple motion is being debated on Tuesday in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies. The final vote will be cast on Wednesday.