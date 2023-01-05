Tulcea: Danube Delta Administration wants to attract 150 M euros worth projects

The Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (ARBDD) wants to attract 150 million euros in the current programming period, with the Somova-Parches complex to be the main beneficiary of the funds, as the institution subordinated to the Ministry of the Environment mentions in a press release to AGERPRES.

Thus, the Governor of the Reserve, Gabriel Marinov, told AGERPRES that the institutions will take the first steps this year to attract the amount, with the projects to actually start sometime before 2027.

"We want to submit projects worth around 150 million euros for the next financial year. In addition to unclogging canals and lakes in the seven lake complexes of the Delta, we are focusing our attention on one of the most beautiful Somova-Parches complexes that we want to rebuild, by raising a dam and a lock to control the water level throughout the year," said Marinov.

He explained the special attention given to the complex by the fact that it is "in real danger of degradation" and mentioned that, based on a future partnership with the County School Inspectorate, he wants the area to turn into a delta of young people's innovation.

"This area is very suitable for one-day tourism. There is no need to travel very long distances to see the Danube Delta. We can see it under conditions of slow tourism in this complex, but to achieve all this it is fundamental to be able to control the water inside the complex throughout the year," Marinov said.

Referring to the projects carried out last year by the ARBDD, the Governor of the Reserve mentioned the completion of the Caraorman forest fencing project, the updating of the amount of fines imposed in the Delta for non-compliance with environmental legislation and the three unclogging projects.

"In one project [Gorgova-Uzlina - editor's note], we are very advanced, in the second we are up to date, and in the third [Sontea-Fortuna - editor's note] we have small delays due to objective causes, but we hope to recover this deficit. I can says that I am satisfied with the way the projects are going and with the fact that one of them is 97% completed," the Governor of the Reserve also said.

The project proposed for last year and postponed for this year is the purchase of two machines for the maintenance of the lakes and canals in the reserve, these purchases also being included in this year's investment programme.