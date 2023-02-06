Turkey earthquake/IntMin Bode: Romania-provider of civil protection at European level, confident RO-USAR team intervenes exemplarily

Interior Minister Lucian Bode stated that Romania proves it is a provider of civil protection at European level through its participation in the international support mission in Turkey, adding that he is confident that the RO-USAR (Romanian Urban Search and Rescue Team) team will intervene exemplarily, as it has done in other mission, told Agerpres.

"Romania responded positively to a support request formulated through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, after the devastating earthquake which occurred last night in Turkey, near Gaziantep city. Romania's gesture to sent in a short period of time a complex team made up of 60 people with expertise on the search - rescue area, on the medical area - is one of solidarity in such a tragic situation and I am confident that, this time, too, the RO - USAR team will intervene exemplarily, as it has done in the previous mission on the territory of Albania," Bode wrote on Monday, on his Facebook page.

The Interior minister underscored that the professionalism of the Romanian rescuers is recognized across the world.

Head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Raed Arafat announced that Romania will send to Turkey a RO-USAR rescue team, made up of 60 persons and 4 search dogs, as well as three aircraft, which will transport seven tones of equipment.