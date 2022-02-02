Turkish citizen transporting 81 kg of opium, worth EUR 1,500,000, retained for drug trafficking

DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) prosecutors from southern Craiova have detained a 48-year-old Turkish citizen for 24 hours, as he was transporting, in a truck with plastic products, approximately 81 kg of opium, with a market price of over EUR 1,500,000, Agerpres reports.

According to DIICOT and IGPF (General Inspectorate of the Border Police), he presented himself at the Border Crossing Point of Calafat-Vidin, on the entry point into Romania, from Bulgaria, at the wheel of a truck, that was transporting plastic and was going on the Turkey-Germany route. After going through the specific verifications, the police discovered on the upper side of the cabin, near the windscreen, several packages wrapped in plastic sacs, that contained approximately 81 kg of opium.The Turkish citizen will be presented to the Dolj Court with a proposal of 30-day preventive arrest.The action was carried out with the support of judiciary police officers within BCCO (Bureau for Combating Organized Crime) Craiova.